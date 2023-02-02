Ashington based Polar Krush to create new flavour of Calippo Burst
Ashington manufacturer Polar Krush are due to begin production of a new flavour of the Calippo Burst frozen drink this month.
The carbonated frozen iced drink, which is dispensed from a special machine, will now be available in the limited edition ‘magic blue’ flavour.
This will be the sixth flavour of Calippo Burst made by the firm.
The drink will feature a blend of berry flavours.
Clare Haddon, marketing manager at Polar Krush, said: “As a team we have worked hard to adhere to public demand and introduce a unique blue flavour that mirrors what we are all about: fun, socialising, and togetherness.
“Customers can enjoy a tropical blast from the past, and it is sure to trigger memories of warm summer nights and after-school playtime after just one sip.”
The company say they hope to capitalise on consumer trends towards no or low-volume alcohol options, demand for zero-sugar flavoured variants, and the brand’s solid visual marketability with the new product.