Ashington based housing association Bernicia awards £10,000 grant to support charity's skills training
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bernicia’s charitable foundation awarded the grant to Headliners, which is supporting 30 people across the region to build their confidence, grow their self-esteem, and develop their personal and employability skills through its Tyne on Your Side project.
Participants will learn digital and media skills, producing a portfolio that will enable them to gain a Level 1 Open College Network London qualification. They will also learn the basics of building a CV, job searching, managing their money, and interview skills.
Over 200 sessions will be delivered in Northumberland and North Tyneside as part of the project.
Holly Ayrton, charity manager at Headliners, said: “Headliners believes in the importance of young people’s voices and we aim to provide personal support and professional development to allow care leavers to transition to independent living with confidence and hope for the future.
“The grant from The Bernicia Foundation has enabled us to develop a fantastic programme that will give care leavers the means to make good choices in their own lives.”
Jenny Allinson, director of The Bernicia Foundation, added: “Young people in care have so much to give to our communities and they deserve the best support to build independent lives as they transition out of the care system.
“I am so pleased that we can support young people at this crucial time in their lives and I cannot wait to see what they achieve with their qualifications, ideas, and creativity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.