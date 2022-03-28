Ashington apprentice plumber closes in on national final

Joseph Mullin has been selected to go through to the semi-final of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022.

Joseph Mullin, from Ashington, has been selected to go through to the semi-final of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022, together with more than 30 other apprentices.

Following the semi-final, ten apprentices will face a panel of industry experts at the national final in April, where one winner will receive a career-boosting £10,000 prize package made up of tools, trade, and tech – everything to get started in their chosen field.

The 24-year-old, who is studying Level 3 plumbing and heating at Northumberland College, said: “Being one step closer to the final is exciting and I will put my all into demonstrating my skills, commitment, and passion for the trade to help me get through to the final.

“Being an apprentice has allowed me to showcase skills and talents I never knew I had, and it has given me a purpose.

"In four years, I have gone from not being able to distinguish between tools, to fitting entire bathrooms on my own.

“To be crowned Trade Apprentice 2022 would be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and help me to pursue my dream of becoming a professional tradesperson.”

After finishing school, Joseph initially applied to join the British Army, but an eye injury prevented him from passing the relevant physical assessments.

Joseph was shortlisted as his passion, dedication, and ambition shone through in the application.

During the final, the apprentices will all get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges.

Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, said: “Apprenticeships remain vital to the construction industry and our annual competition looks to reward skilled trade apprentices and highlight the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer.

“Our trade apprentices are an inspiration to the future generation, shining a light on the benefits of a career in the trade.

“From over 2,500 entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far, and I look forward to hearing more about our future champions of the trade.

"I hope that through our competition more people will be inspired to consider a career in the trade as a chosen career path.