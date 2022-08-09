Ashington and Berwick charities receive generous grant from Opencast

Among the charities benefiting from a share of the £55,000 donated from the company’s latest profits is the Ashington-based Full Circle Food Project.

Sarah Robinson, chief executive of the Full Circle Food Project, said: “Full Circle Food is extremely grateful for this generous grant from Opencast.

"We work in Ashington trying to alleviate food poverty by education about growing food, cooking skills and food budgeting.

Opencast representatives at Full Circle, a food charity based in Ashington.

"We also provide an open access food larder twice a week.

"Our services are for children, young people and adults.”

Berwick Youth Project also receives funding.

John Bell, manager of Berwick Youth Project said: "We’;re incredibly grateful to the Opencast Charitable Fund for this fantastic gesture of support, which will be used to support young people experiencing homelessness or a risk of becoming homeless.

"We’re still learning about the full extent of the impact of the last two years of Covid, but there’s no doubt we have huge issues in the availability and cost of safe and secure housing going forward.”

Each charity selected this year will receive a grant of £5,091.

Sheena Widdowfield, Opencast’s head of learning and culture and chair of the company’s charity working group, said: “I am proud that Opencast is committed to giving 2.5% of its profits each year to good causes.

“We sincerely hope our donations improve the lives of those who’ve turned to our chosen charities for help.”