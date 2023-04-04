The Accelerate Ashington programme is currently offering grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 for firms in the town to undertake web design or development projects, and applications are due by April 28.

There is also a series of support workshops for new start-ups planned.

Programme manager Andy Leigh said: “There is a great community of businesses in Ashington, and it is a pleasure to offer businesses this unique support to help them on their journey.”

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj called the scheme an "excellent opportunity" for Ashington.

The Accelerate Ashington scheme is led by Northumberland County Council-owned company Advance Northumberland and is part of the Ashington High Street Innovation Programme, and is funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, county council cabinet member for business, said: “These are exciting times for Ashington with major investment coming into the town, regeneration opportunities, and the construction of the Northumberland Line.

“We would encourage businesses to get involved with this programme.

“It is an excellent opportunity to grow, develop new skills, or improve their digital offer.”

Businesses have been receiving support from Accelerate Ashington since it was launched in December 2022.

The scheme’s support is focused on helping existing businesses expand their use of digital tools as well as providing training and guidance to people looking to launch a new business.

