Hotels International has expanded to now include The Lindisfarne Hotel, making it three on Holy Island as it already has The Manor House (2015) and The Ship Inn (2022).

After starting off with The Village Inn, Longframlington, Terry Maughan had the vision to create a portfolio and various properties have been snapped up since.

The others are No.1 Hotel Wooler, The Sun Hotel, Warkworth, Alnwick Squash Club, Auction House, Morpeth and The Marsden Grotto, South Shields. The Squash Club has planning permission to be converted into a boutique hotel.

Food and drink offerings will be added as soon as possible at The Lindisfarne Hotel, which will be looked after by Paul Armstrong (The Ship Inn) and Sarah Morrison (The Manor House).

Hotels International operations manager Richard Gander said: “Holy Island is such a unique place and a fantastic location in which to run a business, and we have been very fortunate to now have three venues on the island.

“As for Hotels International in general, we’re pleased that we haven’t experienced a big drop off in numbers during the winter just gone as it appears that more people are staying in the UK.