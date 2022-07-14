Another award for firm's renewable project in north Northumberland

From left, Jack Smales, technical sales manager Calibrate Energy Engineering, Laura Bishop of Infinitas Design, Gary Matthews, managing director of Calibrate, and Bobby Davro, comedian and presenter.

The 8.2MW ground source heat pump was put in place by Calibrate Energy Engineering for agricultural client W L Douglas and Sons, based at West Ancroft Farm near Berwick.

The project, completed in three stages over four years, has now won the Non-Domestic Project of the Year at the ACR and Heat Pump Awards, which follows its Gold Award for Technical Innovation at the Royal Highland Show last year.

It produces enough energy to heat a small town, but in reality dries one of the largest tonnages of grain in the country through this renewable form of energy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susie McDonald, co-founder of Calibrate Energy Engineering, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised for not one, but two awards for this large-scale project.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do and visibility like this helps us to get closer to our vision of making net zero a reality for businesses through innovative technologies.”

Its bespoke Calibrate controller (Calibrate Analyser) allows remote access and energy monitoring – ensuring the highest energy efficiencies are obtained and also reducing costs and carbon emissions.

Commenting on picking up the ACR Award on behalf of Calibrate, which exclusively install Mitsubishi heat pumps, was managing director Gary Matthews.

He said: “We were against some strong competition in the industry, so it was a great pleasure to win these awards in collaboration with our client and Mitsubishi.