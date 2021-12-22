Anne and Anna join the Berwick team at accountants
Berwick accountants Rennie Welch has announced the appointment of two new senior colleagues amid a significant growth spell.
The firm has recruited team leader Anne Cerexhe and senior accounts colleague Anna Hutchison to its Berwick practice.
The appointments follow 2019’s merger between Rennie Welch and Berwick-based Optimus Accounting Limited and its subsequent move into a larger premises in the town’s Ramparts Business Park.
The new Berwick recruits are among seven new members of staff to join Rennie Welch’s network of offices across Scotland and also the North East of England.
Other appointments include team leader and tax specialist Marie Gilmour, who is based in the firm’s Melrose office, and senior accounts colleague Carina Tait, payroll assistant Cheryl Storie and trainee accounts assistants James Crombie and Jamie Finnen, who are all based in Kelso.
Patrick Evans, Berwick-based partner at Rennie Welch, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Anne and Anna to our team, along with a raft of other new recruits across the firm to support our on-going growth.
“We are now seeing a real upturn in business and significant economic growth. We want to ensure we have capacity to maximise the opportunities this offers to our clients.
“We are also investing in the longer term by bringing on new talent to ensure that we are able to further grow our client base across the North East of England into the future.”