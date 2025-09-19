Anna is among winning trio of Borders women​

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Sep 2025, 14:31 BST
Three top business professionals from the Scottish Borders were among the winners at the Scottish Women’s Awards 2025.

​Gemma Burdett, a senior addiction nurse with NHS Borders, was the winner of the Services to Medicine award; Anna Standing, of Laughing Ducks Soft Play in Coldstream, was named Businesswoman of the Year (less than 50 staff); and Jane Gray, of GLOW & be Cosmetics and Skincare, won the Creative Entrepreneur of the Year category.

All three are no strangers to awards ceremonies.

Last year, Gemma was a winner at the Scotland’s Health Awards – taking home the Reader’s Choice Award for her Outstanding Contribution to the NHS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Anna Standing was named Businesswoman of the Year (less than 50 staff).placeholder image
Anna Standing was named Businesswoman of the Year (less than 50 staff).

Earlier this month, Anna, and husband Jon, were winners at the Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards, picking up the favourite business award for Berwickshire.

And among Jane’s many award successes, in March this year she won the beauty category at the Scottish Female Founder Awards.

Speaking about her success at the Scottish Women’s Awards, Jane said: “I am very grateful for GLOW & be to be recognised at this level and I’m delighted to have won in the creative entrepreneur category.

“It was a fantastic evening and it’s always fascinating to hear from other businesses.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the Scottish Women’s Awards, said: “We’re incredibly proud to highlight the outstanding women who are shaping Scotland’s future.

“These finalists are powerful examples of what can be accomplished through hard work, vision and perseverance. We want to congratulate all of our winners on their accomplishments.”

Related topics:Scottish BordersNHS Borders
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice