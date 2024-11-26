Amble wedding planner, The Wedding Taylor, has won an award for Wedding Planner of the Year across the whole of the North East and Yorkshire.

The regional winners of The Wedding Industry Awards were announced at the Royal Gardens in London, recognising and awarding excellence within the wedding industry.

Owner, Hannah Taylor spoke out about the win: "It’s really exciting, as its the only awards that are client voted, your couples vote for you as well as the judges panel so it felt really good to win.

“It’s a really good night with all the other suppliers there and we're all just cheering for each other.

“I absolutely love what I do, I’m obsessed with weddings, I love helping people and then seeing it all come together on the day.”

Hannah has been in the weddings industry for 13 years and took the plunge to start her own business during the lockdown: “I started my business during lockdown to help people when they were struggling as everyone’s weddings were getting cancelled.

“My friend helped me get started with a wedding blog, then I started giving one-hour consultations to people so they could speak to a wedding planner even if they couldn’t fully afford one, and that took off.

“I had just had my baby as well and was coming to the end of maternity leave and I thought I wanted to do something I love – since then it has been like a mad rollercoaster.”

Hannah was presented the award at the Royal Gardens in London on the 11th November.

On how the business has grown, Hannah says: “I offer full wedding planning services and I’m now a destination wedding planner, I’ve got weddings in Portugal and I’ve just been to Dublin.

“I fly out to the destinations and I am there the whole time so I know their vision and can see it come to life and if anything goes wrong I am there to fix it.”

The win comes after Hannah won Best Newcomer in 2022, and she has now been invited to attend the national ceremony in January to find out if she has won overall.

For more information on The Wedding Taylor, visit: https://www.facebook.com/theweddingtaylor