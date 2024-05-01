Amble shopkeepers celebrate first anniversary in Old Custom House

An Amble couple are celebrating the first anniversary of their shop opening.
By Ian Smith
Published 1st May 2024, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tracey and Steve Riddell opened TAS Scarves, Accessories and Gifts in the Old Custom House on May 1 last year.

“It’s been a fantastic year and the support we’ve had is amazing both locally and from holidaymakers,” said Tracey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Amble is a lovely town and has a lovely community feel with lots of ‘new locals’ as I like to call them.

TAS Scarves and Accessories.TAS Scarves and Accessories.
TAS Scarves and Accessories.

"This building was the original custom house for Amble. It has good bones and lots of history and I think that helps attract passers-by.”

Tracey added: “We’ve had our market business for about 15 years now and love everything about it – even the wet and cold days!”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.