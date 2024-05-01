Amble shopkeepers celebrate first anniversary in Old Custom House
An Amble couple are celebrating the first anniversary of their shop opening.
Tracey and Steve Riddell opened TAS Scarves, Accessories and Gifts in the Old Custom House on May 1 last year.
“It’s been a fantastic year and the support we’ve had is amazing both locally and from holidaymakers,” said Tracey.
"Amble is a lovely town and has a lovely community feel with lots of ‘new locals’ as I like to call them.
"This building was the original custom house for Amble. It has good bones and lots of history and I think that helps attract passers-by.”
Tracey added: “We’ve had our market business for about 15 years now and love everything about it – even the wet and cold days!”
