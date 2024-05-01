Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tracey and Steve Riddell opened TAS Scarves, Accessories and Gifts in the Old Custom House on May 1 last year.

“It’s been a fantastic year and the support we’ve had is amazing both locally and from holidaymakers,” said Tracey.

"Amble is a lovely town and has a lovely community feel with lots of ‘new locals’ as I like to call them.

"This building was the original custom house for Amble. It has good bones and lots of history and I think that helps attract passers-by.”