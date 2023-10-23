Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This follows on from their success in the competition in 2020, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Owner, Norma Arthur, said: “For a shop in Amble to be the regional winner in a national competition for the past four years is quite something.

"That this reward goes to a small craft shop in a quiet seaside town in Northumberland is absolutely remarkable!”

Amble Pin Cushion.

Building on their success, the team are hopeful that customers will now want to celebrate their creativity, dedication and innovation, by putting Amble Pin Cushion forward for the inaugural CraftWorld Stitch Industry Awards. Nominations close on Tuesday, October 24.

The awards have been introduced to “applaud the brands, influencers, products and tools that have truly captured creative hearts.” CraftWorld want to create a shortlist of nominees centred around public votes.

To nominate Amble Pin Cushion, follow the link https://craftworld.com/cms/stitchawards/ You need to join CraftWorld to be able to vote, but membership is free.

APC is eligible to be entered into four categories: For Best Sewing Brand, nominate APC’s cross stitch and Guernsey knitting line, Northumbria Knit and Stitch. For Best Instagram category, propose Amble Pin Cushion. For Best Sewing Website, https://amblepincushion.co.uk/ and for Best Sewing Workshop, Get To Know Your Sewing Machine at Amble Pin Cushion.