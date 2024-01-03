Amble Pin Cushion shortlisted for Craftworld award
Amble Pin Cushion has been shortlisted for the inaugural CraftWorld Stitch Awards.
The Queen Street based craft shop is in the ‘vote for your favourite independent shop in the North East’ category.
Anyone who would like to support the shop needs to cast their vote by January 12 at: https://craftworld.com/cms/stitch-industry-awards-shortlist/
Anyone voting gets the chance to win a superb craft room makeover.
The business recently won the Prestige Award for Lifestyle Shop of the Year – North England for the fourth year in a row.