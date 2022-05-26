The Mad Jam Woman won top awards for her Dark Seville Orange Marmalade and Lime marmalade with Mango Pineapple and Chilli.

She also won a bronze award for her Orange Marmalade with Herbs and Chilli.

Sandy said: “I’m over the moon getting these awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandy Higson AKA 'The Mad Jam Woman' proudly holds up her gold awards along with the jams that won them.

"Funnily enough I nearly didn’t put the two jams that won in for the awards, because I didn’t like them.

"But lo and behold they both got a gold award.”

The awards, which are held annually at the Dalemain Mansion & Historic Gardens in Penrith, Cumbria, are a competition for amateurs which aims to find the best homemade marmalade maker in the world while raising money for end of life care charity Hospice at Home. The competition attracted more than 3,000 entries.