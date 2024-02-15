Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandy Higson, better known to many as The Mad Jam Woman, enjoyed success at the World’s Original Marmalade Awards at Dalemain in Cumbria.

She took gold for her lime, lemon, gin and chilli marmalade.

There was also a silver for her lemon, gin and pink peppercorn, a bronze for Seville orange with vanilla and cardamom and commendations for D-Day Marmalade, Mariners Marmalade and Seville orange with coffee.

Sandy Higson, the Mad Jam Woman.

Sandy, from Amble, said: "I am delighted to have won these awards against such strong competition. I have been making our marmalade for 25 plus years and have always thought that it is some of the best we’ve ever tasted, so it’s nice to have the awards to prove it!”