Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple who fell in love with Northumberland on a camping trip are now earning a living from it after buying a holiday let.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The purchase of Smugglers Cove, in Amble, is the latest addition to the growing property portfolio of Steph Batey and Phil Walker.

Back in 2018 they only had experience of being involved in property from buying their own ‘fixer upper’ home beneath market value. Over two years, they completed a series of renovations to more than double its value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That success encouraged secondary school English teacher, Steph, to look at houses at auction with the view of replicating the model of buying low and selling on for profit.

Steph Batey and Phil Walker.

Confidence bolstered by a course in property saw Steph researching properties in the North East, where prices were more accessible and Bluestone Key Properties began.

Working with property lender Together on short term finance, when either unable to mortgage the property due to the amount of work that is required, or when there is a need for fast access to cash, has seen Steph and Phil secure funds on multiple properties.

Within three years the couple’s property business had become a dependable stream of income allowing Steph to quit her teaching post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph, from The Wirral, said: “We went camping at Budle Bay one summer and absolutely fell in love with the place and have been coming back ever since. We thought it would be lovely to have a holiday home where we can bring the family and were pretty sure there would be demand for it as a holiday let the rest of the year.”

That demand was highlighted in a recent report from Sykes Holiday Cottages which revealed Seahouses saw the biggest growth in annual income from holiday lets last year, up 36% to £29,700. Bamburgh, Alnwick, Beadnell and Alnmouth also featured high in the rankings.

"We had a good look around for a suitable property but settled on Amble,” explained Steph. “It’s such a pretty little place, the people are so friendly, there are lots of bars and restaurants and the house prices are a little bit cheaper and we felt it was a good area to invest in.”

Steph continued: “Our initial activity was to buy, refurbish and refinance affordable properties in the North East. Having access to a lender that understood us and the way that we worked was crucial to securing sites ensuring that opportunities did not slip away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From starting with a series of buy-to-lets, some of which the couple have retained and some which have been sold for profit, Steph and Phil have diversified their £1million-plus portfolio.

Steph says: “Our strategy is now to look at building a property business that aligns with our values and to help those who struggle to get housed. We are now working with a charity in the North East to house ex-military, those with drug and alcohol issues as well as ex-offenders.

"Diversifying into social housing provides guaranteed rents and also longer term leases which is a win-win situation for landlords as it also enables property professionals to play their part and help house the most vulnerable.”

Kirsty Rogers from Together added: “Supporting the growth of Steph and Phil’s property business and see it grow from strength to strength has been hugely satisfying.”

Smugglers Cover is available to book on Cottages.com. It can also be found on Facebook or Instagram @smugglerscovenorthumberland.