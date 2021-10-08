Natalie Henderson and Helena Allan of Styles by Helena.

Styles by Helena won ‘best Morpeth business’ at the Tyne and Wear Business Awards, part of England’s Business Awards.

Owner Helena Allan attended the awards ceremony at the Crown Plaza in Newcastle with colleague Natalie Henderson.

Helena said: “We’re dead proud to have won.”

The award won by Styles by Helena.

She opened the salon on Woodbine Street some five years ago.

“We’re only a small salon with just the two of us so it feels like quite an achievement,” said Helena.

"We’d like to thank all our clients who made it possible. They are shown incredibly loyal support.

"It’s really nice to get an award like this, especially after the past year or so that we’ve had.”

She was also delighted to see fellow Amble businesses, Headmasters and Beauty Queen, enjoying recent awards success.

"It’s great for the town,” she said.