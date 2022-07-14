Based in Woodbine Street for the past six years, it is not the first time the firm has been honoured.

Last year, in the same competition, it scooped the Best Morpeth Business award (as it’s postcode is within in the District of Morpeth).

A delighted Helena Allan, who owns the salon, said: “I’m just super proud of my staff.

Maddison McKay (staff member), Kevin Brown, his wife Helena Allan (salon owner) and Natalie Henderson (senior stylist).

“I am so grateful to Natalie Henderson, Christie Boyd and Maddison McKay, all my clients and my husband Kevin Brown.

“We’re very lucky that we have very loyal clients – they’re very supportive.”