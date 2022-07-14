Amble hair salon Styles by Helena scoops national award

Styles by Helena, which is based in Amble, has been named Best Hair Salon in the England Business Awards (Tyne and Wear).

By Joshua Wright
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 2:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 2:01 pm

Based in Woodbine Street for the past six years, it is not the first time the firm has been honoured.

Last year, in the same competition, it scooped the Best Morpeth Business award (as it’s postcode is within in the District of Morpeth).

A delighted Helena Allan, who owns the salon, said: “I’m just super proud of my staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Maddison McKay (staff member), Kevin Brown, his wife Helena Allan (salon owner) and Natalie Henderson (senior stylist).

“I am so grateful to Natalie Henderson, Christie Boyd and Maddison McKay, all my clients and my husband Kevin Brown.

“We’re very lucky that we have very loyal clients – they’re very supportive.”

On the left, the 2022 award for best salon and on the right, the 2021 award for best Morpeth business.