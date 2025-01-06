Amble craft shop reports huge demand for Vera knitwear pattern after final episode of TV series

Craft store, Amble Pin Cushion, is reporting unprecedented orders for their Vera Stanhope knitted doll pattern, since the final episodes of the popular crime series aired on TV last week.

Owner Norma Arthur commented: “The whole country has gone nuts for Vera. We’ve sent out more patterns in the past week than in the whole of 2024.”

Keen crafters can call into the shop on Amble’s Queen Street or order online at https://amblepincushion.co.uk/shop/vera-stanhope-knitting-pattern/

Series 14 of Vera can be watched on ITVX.

