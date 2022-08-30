Amble course sees candidates set out on career in fishing industry
Participants have successfully completed a three week introduction to commercial fishing course in Amble.
The course, which gave entrants the required certificates, included tuition on knots and splices, sea survival, basic health and safety, firefighting, first aid and various other nautical subjects.
The course is run by Anglo Scottish Seafood and Seafish Training and is free to anyone who wants to make commercial fishing a career. The minimum age for the course is 15 years but also covers older people who are looking for a change of career at any age.
On the recent course, everyone ended up with a positive place either working for themselves with their own boat or working as crew aboard local boats.
Training manager Dennis Osborne is hoping to run a course funded by the Marine Management Organisation, Maritime CoastGuard Agency, and Seafish starting on October 17 and anybody interested should give him a call on 07702042551.