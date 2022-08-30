Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course, which gave entrants the required certificates, included tuition on knots and splices, sea survival, basic health and safety, firefighting, first aid and various other nautical subjects.

The course is run by Anglo Scottish Seafood and Seafish Training and is free to anyone who wants to make commercial fishing a career. The minimum age for the course is 15 years but also covers older people who are looking for a change of career at any age.

On the recent course, everyone ended up with a positive place either working for themselves with their own boat or working as crew aboard local boats.

Participants on the course.

