An impression of how the development at Braid Hill, Amble, would look.

The proposed accommodation development plans, referred to as the ‘Lifetime Neighborhood Plan’, would provide nearly 100 one and two bed homes, with independent supported living apartments, residential apartments and traditional housing designed to accommodate people in later life.

Norma Arthur, owner of craft and clothes-care business, the Amble Pin Cushion, has criticised the plans for being damaging to wildlife and detrimental to The Braid’s natural scenery.

She said: “I just think it would be a great shame for Amble to lose an area of wildlife and a place where people enjoy time with their families and walking their dogs.

The Amble Pin Cushion team. Picture: Ivor Rackham

"There shouldn't be any need for more buildings in the Amble area, we're absolutely inundated with new houses.

"As a business owner it has been very good for us to have a lot of new builds because it means we have a lot of new customers but it's not about the money, this is about something we can't get back once it's gone."

She added: "Once something like the Braid goes, we will not be able to get it back again."

In a statement posted to their website, Northumberland Estates says: “Northumberland Estates are committed to providing better housing choices, including homes that are adaptable to people’s needs over their lifetime.

"A Lifetime Neighbourhood is a well-designed inclusive space that enables people to live within an established community later in life.”