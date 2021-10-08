Amble barbers judged a cut above the competition to win regional award

Dawn Robinson and Tracey Baston of Headmasters, Amble.

The Queen Street shop was nominated in the best barbers category in the regional finals of England’s Business Awards.

“I am absolutely thrilled,” said owner Dawn Robinson, who attended the awards ceremony at the Crown Plaza in Newcastle with friend and work colleague, Tracey Baston.

"The hard work really has paid off.

Headmasters in Amble.

"I couldn’t have done it without the continued support of my staff, customers and most of all the love and support of my husband and family.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us - we are so grateful.”

Dawn took the plunge to open her own salon having worked as a barber for 18 years.

She opened in October 2020, a fortnight before the second national Covid lockdown began.

Dawn was then able to open for four weeks in December before more Covid-19 restrictions and the third national lockdown started before finally being able to open again in April.