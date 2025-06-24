Amazon’s investment will bring cutting-edge tech, better wages, and fresh career opportunities to the UK 🌍

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon is investing £40 billion in the UK over the next three years, boosting regional growth

New fulfilment centres in Hull and Northampton will create at least 4,000 jobs by 2026

Two more warehouses planned for the East Midlands in 2027 will add thousands more roles

Investment also includes upgrades to data centres, tech like drones, and Amazon’s London HQ

The move supports the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda, spreading innovation outside London

Amazon is making a bold bet on Britain’s regions, announcing a landmark £40 billion investment aimed at creating jobs and fuelling economic growth far beyond the traditional powerhouses of London and the South East.

At the heart of the expansion are four new fulfilment centres – including confirmed sites in Hull and Northampton – which will bring at least 4,000 new roles by 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two more large-scale warehouse facilities are planned for the East Midlands in 2027, likely adding thousands more jobs, though the exact locations remain under wraps.

But this isn’t just about warehouses. Amazon’s investment, which spans the next three years, also includes billions in data infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies like drones and robotics, improvements to staff wages and benefits, and a major upgrade to its London headquarters in Shoreditch.

(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The scale and spread of the spending signals a new chapter in Amazon’s UK strategy – one that aligns with the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda and sends a strong message to global investors: Britain, post-Brexit and amid political change, is still a key destination for innovation and growth.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called it a “massive vote of confidence in the UK,” while Chancellor Rachel Reeves described it as a “powerful endorsement of Britain’s economic strengths.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy emphasised the company’s commitment to reaching every corner of the UK.

He said: “When Amazon invests, it’s not only in London and the South East – we’re bringing innovation and job creation to communities throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.”

What does it mean for the UK economy?

With more than 75,000 already on its payroll, Amazon is one of the UK’s largest private sector employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new injection of funding not only strengthens its logistics network but also helps build long-term regional resilience by introducing high-tech jobs, skills training, and digital infrastructure in under-served areas.

For Hull, Northampton, and the East Midlands, it means more than just jobs – it could mark the beginning of a deeper transformation, bringing global tech investment into areas historically overlooked.

As the UK economy seeks stable ground and sustainable growth, this investment could provide a much-needed anchor.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.