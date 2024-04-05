Altoria Homes begins construction of bungalows in West Thirston
Altoria Homes are building nine stone built bungalows in West Thirston, near Felton.
Director Alan Fleming said: “We are delighted to have secured this development of nine stone-built bungalows which are much needed in Northumberland.
"West Thirston is a beautiful village with some fantastic facilities. The site itself is in a wonderful setting with open views to the south and there is no doubt this development will enhance the village and its community.”
There will be a mixture of two and three bedroom homes and specifications include underfloor heating, bespoke kitchens with quartz worktops, Villeroy and Boch bathroom and en-suite furniture and flooring throughout.
Mr Fleming added: “We are proud to provide fully adaptable homes that benefit from one-storey living.”
The sales office at West Thirston is now open, by appointment only, for buyers to visit the development.