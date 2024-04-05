Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Altoria Homes are building nine stone built bungalows in West Thirston, near Felton.

Director Alan Fleming said: “We are delighted to have secured this development of nine stone-built bungalows which are much needed in Northumberland.

"West Thirston is a beautiful village with some fantastic facilities. The site itself is in a wonderful setting with open views to the south and there is no doubt this development will enhance the village and its community.”

Aerial CGI image of the bungalow development.

There will be a mixture of two and three bedroom homes and specifications include underfloor heating, bespoke kitchens with quartz worktops, Villeroy and Boch bathroom and en-suite furniture and flooring throughout.

Mr Fleming added: “We are proud to provide fully adaptable homes that benefit from one-storey living.”