An Alnwick beauty salon are celebrating receiving a prestigious regional award after their busiest summer to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enhance Beauty Rooms, located on Bondgate Without, has been named North East Beauty Salon of the Year at the recent GB Beauty Awards on September 13.

Owner, Jane Williams has been running the salon for almost 19 years and confessed that after an extremely busy summer season, this was just the recognition that the close-knit team needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It has been a lovely boost to morale. We were actually out celebrating one of the girls birthdays when it was announced so it was perfect as we were all together.

The staff at Enhance Beauty Rooms, Alnwick.

"We have had the busiest summer we have ever had which is absolutely amazing but also it is so nice to now get this recognition for all of our hard work. It does make us stand out from the crowd which is amazing”

This isn’t the first time the business has been crowned winners – as back in November the team were thrilled to receive a whopping seven National Beauty Awards.

Jane added: “What makes me happy is that 18 and a half years down the line, the business is still growing now. it hasn't just gone stagnant which is really lovely to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our biggest challenge as a business definitely was Covid. We were shut down for nine months but we actually came back stronger and we have gone from strength to strength since reopening. I couldn’t do it without my team.”