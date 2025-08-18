An Alnwick entrepreneur has been named a national finalist in prestigious business awards.

Daniel Robson-Scarborough, founder and CEO of removals company, Your Man With a Van has been been revealed as a finalist in the Business Leader of the Year category at the SME National Business Awards 2025.

The announcement places Daniel among the UK’s most recognised business leaders, with the grand final set to take place at the QEII Centre in Westminster on Friday, November 7.

Originally launched in Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, Your Man With a Van has grown rapidly to become a nationwide service with 45 branches across the UK.

Your Man With a Van CEO, Daniel Robson-Scarborough.

Just six months ago, Daniel and his family relocated to Alnwick, Northumberland, where the company is now proud to call home.

Speaking on the finalist announcement, Daniel said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be named a finalist at the SME National Business Awards. To be recognised in the Business Leader category is a real honour, and I’m especially excited to now be doing this from Alnwick.

"Moving here has been a fantastic experience, reconnecting with family roots, and I’m looking forward to working closely with other North East businesses as we continue to grow.”

The SME National Business Awards celebrate the achievements of small and medium-sized businesses across the country, shining a spotlight on innovation, leadership, and community impact.

As part of its growth, Your Man With a Van has expanded nationwide, created local jobs and training opportunities for hundreds of people and invested in sustainable moving practices and community projects.