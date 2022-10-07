Polly Smith, who lives near Alnwick, has launched her floristry business, Polly’s Petals, this week.

The 26-year-old previously worked in the planning and development sector after receiving a Masters in Town Planning.

Although she enjoyed the work, the corporate life was not fulfilling.

Following the lockdowns, which Polly used to sow more seeds to expand her garden, and the popularity of her wreaths last Christmas, Polly has decided now is the time to embark on a new chapter.

She will now be following her dream of making a business out of her love for flowers and her natural inclination towards gardening.

Polly has placed an emphasis on using seasonal, sustainable, and British flowers and foliage wherever possible.

To understand more about sustainable floristry, Polly has been doing courses at the Tallulah Rose Flower School where she is focusing on working with the seasons to showcase the very best of British flowers.

Talking about embarking on this new career path, Polly said, ‘I am really looking forward to making flowers and floristry my full-time career.

"I have always been interested in flowers and designing beautiful displays with them.

"I aim to focus on British flowers to showcase the amazing array of flowers that we have available in this country.”

In her spare time Polly has previously held wreath making classes around Christmas, and herself makes autumn and Christmas wreaths to sell.

She has also done flower arrangements for special occasions like weddings and parties.

She now wants to do this full time and will, where possible, source all of her materials locally – many from her own garden!

Polly is now taking orders for Christmas wreaths, and will be taking orders for weddings, bereavements, and any other occasions that you would like flowers for in the new year.

For a chance to win a place at one of Polly’s Petals Christmas wreath making workshops follow @pollyspetalsfloristry on Facebook and Instagram.

