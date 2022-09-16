Terry Maughan, who owns several licensed and hospitality businesses across the region, has completed the purchase of the well-known club.

He said: “My intentions are to keep the business trading in pretty much the same way albeit with some investment into the décor and furnishings as well as the booking and reservation system in order to provide a more streamlined customer experience.”

The club features two squash courts, a gym and bar.

Alnwick Squash Club is under new ownership.

The 'Squash' nightclub has been an integral part of the town’s nightlife for the past 30 years and continues to be popular.

The club, established in 1977 and run by Hilton Charlton for many years, also retains a good membership for its squash and gym facilities.

Hilton said “I am a reluctant seller as the club has been such a big part of my life for so long.

"However, it is time for me to retire and hand over the reins to the new owner, who will continue to run the club and look after my much-valued members.”

Located on the main thoroughfare into the town, the club is set in a handsome sandstone building in the former premises of world famous fishing tackle manufacturers, Hardy Brothers.

The sale has been handled by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

Mark Worley, director – Hospitality North East at Christie & Co, who brokered the sale, said: “My forte is selling hotels and hospitality businesses so marketing and selling a squash club, bar and gym represented a bit of a departure from the norm for me.

"However, the demand that we were able to generate for this building and attached business through our marketing efforts illustrates the strength of the commercial market, particularly for large freehold opportunities in sought after locations.