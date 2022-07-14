The awards, run by skin care product producer Nimue, aim to recognise the skincare knowledge, passion and client service achievements of therapists all over the world.

Rachel Scott, who is owner of Alnwick Advanced Skin and Laser Clinic, offers a range of advanced skin techniques and facials, as well as advanced cosmetic procedures.

She has been shortlisted for the therapist of the year gong due to what has been described by Nimue as her “exceptional skincare results, extensive Nimue training, product sales, beautiful salon and a passion for the brand and skincare”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Scott, owner Alnwick Advanced Skin and Laser Clinic and founder of Art of Beauty.

The winner will get a once-in-a-lifetime trip to South Africa, where Nimue has its headquarters, including a safari dinner under the stars in the African bush.

Rachel is up against salons from across the country and if she wins, she will take the trip in September.

She said: “I am passionate about skin and I am about to graduate from Newcastle College University with a skin-based degree where I am currently on track to graduate with a distinction.

"I am a huge advocate for skin health and raising industry standards in which I believe Nimue plays a huge part."

Samantha Sweet, co-founder of Nimue’s UK distributor Sweet Squared, told the Northumberland Gazette: “The Sweet Squared team are hugely proud by all the incredible efforts made by our amazing Nimue skin care therapists.