Alnwick restaurant wins 'best in Northumberland' accolade at curry awards

SherKhan on Market Place won Northumberland restaurant of the year at the North East Bangladeshi Curry Awards 2022.
The award was presented by the Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Cllr Habib Rahman, in a ceremony at the Newcastle Eagles Community Arena.
SherKhan owner Mohammed Quiyum said: “We can’t thank all of our customers enough for your love and support, we really appreciate it.
“I would also like to say a big thank you to our hard working team at SherKhan. Without their hard work we wouldn’t have achieved this.”
SherKhan opened in Alnwick in 2019.
During the Covid pandemic, the restaurant stayed open throughout for deliveries in the local community and dished up free meals for key workers as a 'thanks to those who deserve it most'. Free meals were delivered to staff in Alnwick Infirmary, local care homes and the town’s ambulance and police stations.