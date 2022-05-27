Alnwick restaurant wins 'best in Northumberland' accolade at curry awards

SherKhan on Market Place won Northumberland restaurant of the year at the North East Bangladeshi Curry Awards 2022.

The award was presented by the Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Cllr Habib Rahman, in a ceremony at the Newcastle Eagles Community Arena.

SherKhan owner Mohammed Quiyum said: “We can’t thank all of our customers enough for your love and support, we really appreciate it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SherKhan team.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to our hard working team at SherKhan. Without their hard work we wouldn’t have achieved this.”

SherKhan opened in Alnwick in 2019.