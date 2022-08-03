The bar and dining areas of the Alnwick pub with rooms have been refurbished to mark a decade of trading.

New features include tractor tables as a nod to the agricultural community and bespoke murals of local landscapes championing the district.

The refurbishment also saw each of the inn’s 56 ensuite bedrooms and manager’s accommodation suite enjoy a full upgrade.

The new look bar at The Hog's Head Inn.

General manager Sean Schofield said: “We are delighted with The Hog’s Head Inn’s fresh new look which was inspired by and celebrates the community around us. It offers our customers a relaxed yet quality environment to eat, drink or stay with their family and friends.

“The refurb took three months and the inn was closed for five weeks while a top to toe revamp took place and it has been worth the wait.

"It makes our ten-year anniversary even more special and is a lovely way to give back to locals and our guests who have supported us since we opened and applauds the community here in Alnwick."

The anniversary coincides with the appointment of talented new head chef Jonny McManus.

Gabrielle King, Chloe Armstrong and Kathryn Jemstone at The Hog's Head Inn.

A former head chef at Alnwick Castle for seven years, Jonny said: “As a local lad I am excited to be joining The Hog’s Head Inn. I am looking forward to building on the inn’s strong food credentials with an exciting new offering that matches the energy of the refurb.

“We want to appeal not just to people visiting the area but to local people living in and around Alnwick as a place to enjoy good family dining.”

A former chef lecturer at Northumberland College, Jonny is passionate about good food and sharing his love and talent for cooking with a new generation of chefs.

Jonny said: “I spent three years as chef lecturer at Northumberland College and am excited to be using that experience to build and train a young team of chefs at The Hog’s Head Inn working closely with The Inn Collection Group’s chef academy that encourage more people to discover and enjoy hospitality as a rewarding and dynamic career path.”