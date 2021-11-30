Alnwick property business strikes gold at national awards

Comedian and TV presenter Rob Beckett, Ross Nichols from Sponsor, 'Just Move in', Cherylle Millard-Dawe, managing director of Propology, Donna McCann, Propology, Grant Leonard, publishing director, The Negotiator. Picture: Toby Smedley

Propology Boutique Properties, based at Gardeners House, received the gold award for the newly created Sustainable Agency of the Year category at the Negotiator Awards 2021.

Along with a silver in the North East and North West Region and a bronze for Land and New Homes Specialist, it was a hugely successful evening for the business.

Managing director Cherylle Millard-Dawe said: “After an extremely challenging two years we are thrilled to receive an astounding three awards.

"The shortlist for 2021 was heavily subscribed and hard fought. We are so proud to be winners.

"Having significantly changed our business model in March 2021 due to the pandemic and climate change, sustainability and new homes are our focus at Propology.

"We are grateful to the panel of expert judges and sponsors for recognising and rewarding our efforts.

"To bring these prestigious awards back to Northumberland means so much to us as a local business, as well as the people and places we try to protect.

"A huge thank you to our developer clients who are working so hard to make new homes even more sustainable, as well as our customers who share our vision for a greener future in Northumberland.”

The Negotiator Awards is the leading awards programme for estate and letting agents in the UK and their suppliers.

The awards were presented by comedian Rob Beckett in front of 1,000 guests at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on Friday, November 26.

Awards were given across 33, with trophies and commendations handed to 77 agencies and suppliers.

Grant Leonard, publishing director at The Negotiator, said: “This has been a great evening of excitement and celebration, seeing the best in the business recognised and rewarded after such turbulent times.

"The significance and importance of the awards should not be underestimated, they prove that the industry is thriving and positive, and we can’t wait to see what success 2022 brings.”

The awards attracted a record entry and organisers were delighted with the particularly high standard, especially within the community champion category and the newly created sustainability categories.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.