Alnwick marketing firm shortlisted for award
An Alnwick digital marketing company has been shortlisted for a regional Rural Business Award.
Play the Field, which was founded by April Bowden in 2014, has been shortlisted for best Rural Digital, Communications or Media Business at the 2019/20 Rural Business Awards, held in partnership with Amazon.
The digital marketing agency will battle it out against other rural businesses, entrepreneurs and enterprises from across the region for a place at the national final.
The Rural Business Awards 2019/20, in partnership with Amazon, will mark the Awards’ fifth year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy – a segment which employs in excess of 3.4 million people in over 750,000 businesses in England alone.
Director April Bowden said: We’re about to celebrate our fifth year in business, so to have been recognised in the Rural Business Awards is the icing on the cake!”
Director and co-founder of The Rural Business Awards, Anna Price, said: “The 2019/20 Awards have seen record numbers of entries and it’s encouraging to see so many rural businesses express a desire to celebrate their successes on a regional and national scale.
“We are passionate about creating a nurturing environment where rural businesses can develop, and this starts by showcasing the great work they do.
“On behalf of everyone at the Rural Business Awards, we want to say well done to Play the Field, and all the shortlisted businesses, and wish them luck ahead of the regional finals.”
The awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in the 12 categories - ranging from Best Rural Start-up and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and Rural Digital, Communications or Media Business - decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies, and rural charitable organisations.
The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals throughout October and November, ahead of the national final next February.