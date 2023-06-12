News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick knitters take to the street on World Wide Knit in Public Day

Knitters took to the street outside Alnwick Yarn Company on Saturday to highlight World Wide Knit in Public Day.
By Ian Smith
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST

The Clayport Street business has been in business now for 14 months and a new website is set to launch by mid-July.

"A big thank you to all of our lovely customers - it's always great to chat to like-minded crafters and also to see their finished products,” said owner Maria Sibbald.

“Our customers are a mix of local knitters and crocheters, and a lot of tourists who do not have a yarn shop local to them.

Knitters at Alnwick Yarn Company.Knitters at Alnwick Yarn Company.
“Over the past year we have introduced workshops, which have been well attended, and our Knit & Natter group. Our supplier base has also increased, introducing local yarns from Barefaced in Rothbury and Fenham Farm Alpacas, as well as new products from our commercial suppliers.”

Alnwick Yarn Company will also be at The North East Wool show at Newcastle Racecourse on August 11-12.

