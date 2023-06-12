The Clayport Street business has been in business now for 14 months and a new website is set to launch by mid-July.

"A big thank you to all of our lovely customers - it's always great to chat to like-minded crafters and also to see their finished products,” said owner Maria Sibbald.

“Our customers are a mix of local knitters and crocheters, and a lot of tourists who do not have a yarn shop local to them.

Knitters at Alnwick Yarn Company.

“Over the past year we have introduced workshops, which have been well attended, and our Knit & Natter group. Our supplier base has also increased, introducing local yarns from Barefaced in Rothbury and Fenham Farm Alpacas, as well as new products from our commercial suppliers.”