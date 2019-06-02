Alnwick inventor gets parliamentary recognition

An Alnwick-based electronic design consultancy has been recognised in an indispensable Government guide to industry best practice.

Dr Neale Smith’s pioneering work within the field of computer technology has been highlighted in the Parliamentary Review publication. His company, Intesym Ltd, with its expertise in data flow, process and computation, is the only technology company from the region to be featured.

Dr Neale Smith, of Alnwick-based Intesym Ltd, with Berwick MP Anne Marie Trevelyan. Picture by Bigger Picture Agency.

The Review combines political commentary from leading journalists, with sector-specific insight from Secretaries of State, Ministers and MPs. It demonstrates how sector leaders have responded to challenges in the political and economic environment and is launched at an annual gala at Westminster.

Dr Smith has designed a unique theory of computation which can be used to develop computer systems (and any other kind of system which handles data). With this, systems can be easier to design than a PC, phone, or tablet, yet have arbitrarily greater computational power. The effect is that it abolishes the need for the internet, mobile phones, servers, PCs and concepts such as downloading and the streaming of media. In essence, his system increases the sophistication of technology through the simplicity of designs.

The system, which Dr Smith has named Synergetics is a new way of dealing with computation. He believes that, currently, the technology industry is doing things the hard way because it’s always been done in a certain way.

“Our system makes things more natural and easier to integrate with other computers. It allows the transferring of data naturally without artificial systems like the cloud. It’s secure as it still has encryption and isolation but it’s easier to share information. The more units that are joined together the more powerful the system becomes - without software intervention - enabling things to be done easily that would otherwise be difficult using today's conventional computers,” he said.

Dr Smith believes that his system will benefit applications that currently need massive resources and which could be made easier to process with the new technology including weather prediction, air traffic control, DNA, and protein folding.

According to Dr Smith, “The system is omnipresent – it’s everywhere and all the end user needs is an interface such as a hand-held touchscreen – everything in the world will be at your fingertips – in principle one computer - quite literally a single entity - could serve the world.”

Behind the scientific glitz however, Newcastle University graduate Dr Smith has spent many years testing his formulas and calculations but now needs business and finance to help fund the system further and is looking for a major organisation or university to learn more about his system so that he can design new computational hardware and license the designs to manufacturers.

“I believe that Synergetics will initially be of value to science, industry and commerce but that individuals would benefit too with the increasing widespread use of the system. The system is so remarkably simple that perhaps many people won’t grasp its potential impact but the same was said about things that we now take for granted like advances in medicine, space travel or the internet itself,” said Dr Smith.