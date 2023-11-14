Alnwick insurance guru Dennis Hetherington is looking forward to a new chapter after retiring from the industry and serving his local community for over four decades.

A well-known face in the town, Dennis has worked with some of his clients throughout his 42 years in the industry, seeing the businesses passed to the next generation as they continue to thrive.

He was on the scene before the fire brigade when fish and chip shop Carlo’s, one of his clients, caught fire; there within minutes to offer support and reassurance.

Dennis started his career in insurance with Prudential after working in the civil service for seven years after leaving school.

He ran his own insurance business based in Alnwick for 25 years before selling it to Swinton. He worked with Swinton for two years before joining Blyth-based Weir Insurance, where he’s been for the last ten years.

Outside the office, Dennis has played rugby since the age of 17, including five years in the Alnwick first team and being captain of the under 18s.

In later life, Dennis went on to be the chairman and then president of his much-loved rugby club. He continues to be a loyal supporter and spectator.

Dennis’s other passion is fishing, and he’s currently chairman of the Alnwick fishing club, Oddfellows Angling Club, and secretary of the Northumbrian Anglers Federation.

He is also a former chairman of Alnwick Round Table and of the Boulmer Volunteer Lifeboat.

Dennis is the present secretary of Northumberland Wooden Spoon, a rugby community charity which raises money within the rugby community for disadvantaged or disabled children.

For this next chapter of his life, Dennis plans to spend more time with his wife, Lilian, a part-time accountant and his two grandchildren. He also plans to fish as much as possible during the summer months and watch rugby union in the winter.

Dennis said: “It is hard to say goodbye to my colleagues and clients, many of whom I have known for many decades, but the time has come, and I’m looking forward to having more time to spend on my hobbies and with my grandchildren.”