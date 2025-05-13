Alnwick Garden’s Poison Gin wins silver at London Spirits Competition

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 13th May 2025, 10:39 BST
The Alnwick Garden’s Poison Gin won Silver at the London Spirits Competition.

Judged by a panel of industry leaders who assess spirits on taste, value, and packaging, the competition looks for winners that stand out for their complete consumer experience.

After scoring 93 out of 100 on the gin launched last year, Ian McAllister, head of marketing said: "We are over the moon. This accolade highlights the craftsmanship, botanical brilliance, and ability to stand out in a competitive market.

“Our Poison Gin embodies the essence of The Alnwick Garden, where nature and creativity come together. This recognition from experts confirms its place among the world’s finest spirits."

The Alnwick Garden’s Poison Gin.

Produced by Durham Distillers, the Poison Gin is infused with fruit from The Poison Garden’s medieval Medlar tree, while the name reflects The Garden’s deadly legacy.

Judges praised the gin’s taste profile, noting: "Citrus and lime bring clarity on the nose, while the palate balances juniper, coriander, and soft spice, finishing with freshness and a long, clean lift."

