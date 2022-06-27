Alnwick forestry specialist helps land agent branch out

Sarah Radcliffe, who was previously a field officer with the Forestry Commission, will help the land agents expand their offer to meet the growing demand for forestry services across the north of England.

Her primary responsibility will be to provide professional advice to clients on all forestry and woodland matters, especially Government schemes and legislative requirements, preparing and submitting woodland creation projects, managing sales, planting and maintenance, securing necessary consents and grants, and undertaking assessments, mapping, and reporting.

Sarah said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for me to utilise the skills and knowledge I have acquired through my time at Forestry Commission and put them to use by helping landowners and farmers gain clarity and understanding of forestry and woodland management, which is an ever-changing area.

"I’m looking forward to guiding this new team for H&H Land & Estates and am excited to see what we can achieve.”

Sarah, who will split her time between the Carlisle and Durham offices, is joined by Will Livesey who takes on the role of woodland and environmental advisor for South Lakes.

Only 59% of UK woodlands are under active management, so raising awareness of good woodland management through a regular felling and thinning programme will increase the biodiversity of the woodland and provide the landowner with an income. The price of coniferous timber was 40.5% higher in the year to March 2022 compared with the previous year.

Thomas Armstrong, director and chartered surveyor at H&H Land & Estates, said: “With the focus on forestry and its impact on the environment snowballing, we wanted to make sure we were in a position to offer the best professional advice and support to both existing and new clients, which is why we have introduced a team of specialists in this area.