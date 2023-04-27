Sustainability expert, Matt Keniston, has joined the Alnwick-based firm as its new head of commercial.

With over 12 years working in renewable energy, including onshore wind and large-scale solar PV, Mr Keniston has spent a large proportion of his career in the bioenergy sector.

This included working with national and global brands to convert waste derived organic residues, such as coffee, into biofuels, enhancing their sustainability and circular economy credentials.

Matt Keniston, centre, with Reheat directors Neil Harrison and Ben Tansey.

By joining Reheat, Mr Keniston will apply his experience to further develop the organisation’s sustainable bioenergy expertise to help brands achieve net zero from renewable heat.

In recent years, Reheat as made major strides in working with well-known brands such as the National Trust, Marks and Spencer, and Diageo to support their decarbonisation objectives.

The appointment also comes as part of Reheat’s wider recruitment drive, which has seen the company double in size over the past 18 months.

Mr Keniston said: “I’m very pleased to be joining the team at Reheat, I’ve always been impressed by the commitment and passion the company brings to the low carbon economy.

"They have a top-notch team of dedicated consultants, project managers and engineers capable of delivering work of the very highest standard.

"Drawing on their wealth of experience, past projects and passion for all technologies really puts Reheat in a strong position to maximise on the opportunities the road to net zero offers.”

Reheat managing director, Ben Tansey, said: “We are delighted to welcome Matt to Reheat. Having known him for a number of years, we have always been impressed by his commitment to sustainability and the values he shares with us.

"Matt’s appointment gives us the opportunity to work more closely with our larger clients, broaden our offerings and strengthen key relationships. Matt also joins us at a critical time in the business, with some fantastic opportunities on the horizon.