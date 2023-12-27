A low carbon heat firm has hit a major milestone in supporting its clients to access grant funding.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick-based Reheat, which specialises in low carbon heat generation and efficiency, has secured over £2m in funding available through the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES).

As part of the funding, Reheat has supported clients, which include the National Trust, with practical improvements to district heating schemes, as well as technical assessments, optimisation studies, performance specification and contractor management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has now announced its intention to invest a further £45m in HNES on top of its existing £32m commitment to the scheme, as well as providing more funding for other heat initiatives in a £6bn move to support homeowners and businesses to reduce their carbon emissions from heat.

Heating dials.

Reheat director, Neil Harrison, said: “We’re pleased that we’ve been able to successfully enable our clients to access HNES funding, combining it with our ability to deliver the practical improvements that make a material difference to their running costs and carbon emissions.

“Heat networks represent a huge opportunity for the UK to achieve a highly efficient way to heat our homes and businesses, especially when powered by a renewable source. They are also key to driving the UK’s net zero efforts, so I’m delighted by the announcement that there’s to be further funding for HNES.