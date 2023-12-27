Alnwick firm Reheat secures £2.3m of government investment for clients through heat efficiency scheme
Alnwick-based Reheat, which specialises in low carbon heat generation and efficiency, has secured over £2m in funding available through the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES).
As part of the funding, Reheat has supported clients, which include the National Trust, with practical improvements to district heating schemes, as well as technical assessments, optimisation studies, performance specification and contractor management.
The UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has now announced its intention to invest a further £45m in HNES on top of its existing £32m commitment to the scheme, as well as providing more funding for other heat initiatives in a £6bn move to support homeowners and businesses to reduce their carbon emissions from heat.
Reheat director, Neil Harrison, said: “We’re pleased that we’ve been able to successfully enable our clients to access HNES funding, combining it with our ability to deliver the practical improvements that make a material difference to their running costs and carbon emissions.
“Heat networks represent a huge opportunity for the UK to achieve a highly efficient way to heat our homes and businesses, especially when powered by a renewable source. They are also key to driving the UK’s net zero efforts, so I’m delighted by the announcement that there’s to be further funding for HNES.
"As a ‘boots on the ground’ firm, we see first-hand how impactful the results of heat networks are and the benefit they bring our clients.”