An Alnwick firm is offering a behind the scenes tour of the business to mark National Manufacturing Day.

MSP is inviting students and members of the local community to take a look around its Greensfield Court base and to learn about its innovative work in the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

The company will host a jam-packed schedule including tours of its offices, product demonstrations and various department talks.

Together, these activities will give visitors a comprehensive view of the business and showcase the manufacturing innovation going on right on their doorstep.

MSP staff.

The day is open to all age groups, from school leavers to more experienced workers interested in learning about the work MSP do all over the world.

Tony Brown, commercial director of MSP, explains more about what this work actually is.

“Have you ever watched Formula 1 and wondered how they make parts of the car? Flown abroad and wondered how they make the aeroplane wings? Are you fascinated by rocket and satellite launches?

"We supply these industries with our software and hardware products to help manufacturers make their complex parts accurately and sustainably.

MSP in Alnwick.

“Visitors to MSP might be surprised at the innovation and global impact we have – especially if they didn’t realise we existed before now!”

He added: “We are delighted to be taking part in this celebration of the sector as part of National Manufacturing Day.

“We’re extremely proud of our people and innovations and this is a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work going on behind the scenes.”

MSP is running two sessions on September 26, one from 10am until 12pm and another from 2pm until 4pm.

Registration is now open on MSP’s website and via: https://mspltd.com/events/msp-open-house-24

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers organisation, added: “This is a really exciting day where the whole manufacturing sector will come together to celebrate the amazing things that Britain designs and makes.

“This is a sector with amazing opportunities, and we hope this third National Manufacturing Day will give people who have never had the chance to see inside their local businesses just what is going on and if there are any opportunities available to them.”