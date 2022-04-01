Alnwick employment hub staff praised by MP
Staff at Bridge Northumberland who help people overcome barriers they may face in accessing training, education or work have been praised.
Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan recently visited the Alnwick hub to meet Jane Coney and hear more about Bridge Northumberland’s work.
She also met local residents involved with the programme and heard how their lives had been changed by the support and encouragement they have received from Bridge Northumberland and the team.
The scheme, open to all Northumberland residents aged 16-66, aims to boost people’s confidence and help them improve and manage their skills and finances.
Anne-Marie said: “The team here at Bridge Northumberland clearly do an incredible job. The participants I spoke with were brimming with confidence and motivation and told me how being part of the scheme had given them the boost to pursue their goals.
“I would encourage anyone struggling with lack of confidence or wanting to boost their skills to contact the team here.”