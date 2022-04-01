Alnwick employment hub staff praised by MP

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP with Andrew Beresford, Caroline Burden and Kay Harrington.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan recently visited the Alnwick hub to meet Jane Coney and hear more about Bridge Northumberland’s work.

She also met local residents involved with the programme and heard how their lives had been changed by the support and encouragement they have received from Bridge Northumberland and the team.

The scheme, open to all Northumberland residents aged 16-66, aims to boost people’s confidence and help them improve and manage their skills and finances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne-Marie said: “The team here at Bridge Northumberland clearly do an incredible job. The participants I spoke with were brimming with confidence and motivation and told me how being part of the scheme had given them the boost to pursue their goals.