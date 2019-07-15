Alnwick Chamber of Trade establishes link with high school
Alnwick Chamber of Trade has established closer links with the town’s Duchess’s Community High School.
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 16:45
The school will be represented at Chamber meetings to ensure its students have a voice in town matters.
Head teacher Maurice Hall said: “As a school we would be very happy to be part of the Chamber of Trade. There are lots of opportunities for working closely together.
Chamber chairman Lisa Aynsley hoped the students would be able to help develop the town’s social media.