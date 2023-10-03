Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Group’s turnover for the year ended March 31 was £47.1m (2022: £41.3m) reflecting a 14 per cent increase on the previous year.

The Beech Tree care home in Alnwick is part of its Prestwick Care portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Meenu Malhotra, said: “Two of the sectors in which we operate were hardest hit by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns; care and hospitality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meenu Malhotra, chairman of Malhotra Group.

“The fact we have been able to build on our strong position this year to move forward, is down to several factors; our highly experienced management team, the diversity of our assets, and our continued investment in quality across all of our business segments.”