News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Alnwick care home operator Malhotra Group announces £10.4m profit

Malhotra Group, the North East care, leisure and property business, has announced a £10.4m operating profit.
By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 17:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Group’s turnover for the year ended March 31 was £47.1m (2022: £41.3m) reflecting a 14 per cent increase on the previous year.

The Beech Tree care home in Alnwick is part of its Prestwick Care portfolio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chairman Meenu Malhotra, said: “Two of the sectors in which we operate were hardest hit by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns; care and hospitality.

Meenu Malhotra, chairman of Malhotra Group.Meenu Malhotra, chairman of Malhotra Group.
Meenu Malhotra, chairman of Malhotra Group.
Most Popular

“The fact we have been able to build on our strong position this year to move forward, is down to several factors; our highly experienced management team, the diversity of our assets, and our continued investment in quality across all of our business segments.”

Bunty Malhotra, chief executive of Malhotra Group, recognised ‘significant challenges’ ahead including the cost of living crisis, higher energy costs, increased interest rates, higher levels of inflation and a lack of supply of staff in the care sector.

Related topics:North EastAlnwick