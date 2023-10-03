Alnwick care home operator Malhotra Group announces £10.4m profit
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Group’s turnover for the year ended March 31 was £47.1m (2022: £41.3m) reflecting a 14 per cent increase on the previous year.
The Beech Tree care home in Alnwick is part of its Prestwick Care portfolio.
Chairman Meenu Malhotra, said: “Two of the sectors in which we operate were hardest hit by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns; care and hospitality.
“The fact we have been able to build on our strong position this year to move forward, is down to several factors; our highly experienced management team, the diversity of our assets, and our continued investment in quality across all of our business segments.”
Bunty Malhotra, chief executive of Malhotra Group, recognised ‘significant challenges’ ahead including the cost of living crisis, higher energy costs, increased interest rates, higher levels of inflation and a lack of supply of staff in the care sector.