Alnwick campus to showcase opportunities for jobseekers on UK Employability Day

Jobseekers and those looking to advance their careers are being invited to an event in Alnwick.
By Ian Smith
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:08 BST

The newly refurbished Learning Centre and Community Campus at the former Lindisfarne School will be buzzing with activities on Friday, June 30 as Northumberland Skills showcases the wide range of support it offers for school leavers and adults.

From CV writing, interview tips and free skills checks to advice about courses that can boost your confidence and qualifications – a friendly team of experts will be on hand to help.

There will also be chance to meet with leading employers about the jobs they have available to apply for now.

An employability day is being held in Alnwick.An employability day is being held in Alnwick.
You’ll also be able to find out more from Northumberland County Council's Northumberland Communities Together and libraries team, Alnwick Town Council, Citizens Advice Northumberland, Alnwick Jobcentre and The Alnwick Garden.

There is no need to book – just drop in at any time throughout the day and refreshments will be available.

The event coincides with UK Employability Day, a celebration for organisations supporting people to gain, sustain and progress in work, helping to transform the lives of individuals and their communities.

Coordinated by the Employment Related Services Association (ERSA), hundreds of businesses, charities and other bodies will throw open their doors to raise awareness about how they support local people. This year’s theme is #WorkingForBetterWork.

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for supporting business and opportunities at Northumberland County Council, said: “We know that quality and sustainable careers are vital in tackling inequalities and improving the lives of our residents.

“There are lots of new opportunities for employment that are being generated by investment across our county.

“However, many employers are finding it difficult to recruit the right people and too many residents are not getting the training and jobs they seek to fulfil their career aspirations.

“We work with employers, training providers, and our voluntary and community sector services to make sure there are pathways to good quality and sustainable jobs.

“UK Employability Day is a chance to showcase these opportunities and the support available to make sure that they are accessible to residents.”

Support and advice are available to school leavers and adults anywhere in Northumberland at any time.

The event is from 10am to 3pm.

