Butcher Alex Daley with the Venison Wellington.

Its Northumbrian Pork & Haggis Sausage; Maple Cured Smoked Bacon; its new Bistro Beef, Black Pudding, and Stilton Pie; and Venison Wellington have all been awarded gold by the judging panel for the Smithfield Awards, organised by the Q Guild of Butchers.

Its Venison Wellington has also been shortlisted for the Diamond Award, presented to the best of the best in each of the 11 categories.

Butcher Alex Daley, said “It’s an honour to have been awarded gold for four of the products we make here at Turnbull’s. We are up there with the best of the best in the UK and to also be selected for a Diamond award is a huge achievement for us.”

The Smithfield Awards recognise and reward the best meat products from butchers across the UK, showcasing their craftmanship, innovation and skill.

Matthew Slack, sales and marketing manager at Turnbull’s, added: “We’re thrilled. These awards not only serve as a prestigious industry endorsement but also highlight the skill and innovation of our team. Here's to the possibility of our products being crowned the best in the UK!"

The family firm’s products were judged at an extensive judging session at the City of Glasgow College last month, by respected industry professionals, journalists and foodies including Scotland’s National Chef and MasterChef winner Gary Maclean.

Products were evaluated using a points system, with the best products awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold. Gold winners in each category will now be vying for the coveted Diamond Awards which will be announced at the Butcher’s Hall in London on April 24.

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild manager said: “The Smithfield Awards serve as a platform to the highlight the pinnacle of craft butchery, elevating standards and inspiring product innovation.

“This year, over 200 products were submitted by Q Guild butchers from across the UK, marking it as the meat trade’s foremost and most rigorous product evaluation event.