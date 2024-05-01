Alnwick butcher picks up national award for its Venison Wellington
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of ten artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class, the Alnwick butcher won the Diamond award in the Speciality Game Meat Product category, in what is widely recognised as the meat trade’s most high profile and challenging product evaluation.
Organised by theQ Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years, recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including sausages, bacon, burgers, steak, game products, BBQ products and more.
Products are awarded a Bronze, Silver or Gold award by a panel of independent industry judges, with all Gold products in each category then pitched against each for the category champion Diamond Award.
Scoring 67 points out of a possible 70, Turnbull’s Venison Wellington was described by judges as “a superb looking product with great flavours”. The Alnwick butcher was also awarded Gold status for its Steak, Stilton & Black Pudding Pie, Pork & Haggis Sausage and Maple Cured Smoked Bacon.
In a new format for this year’s awards, renowned Irish butcher, Pat Whelan, took part in an “In Conversation with…” style interview with Turnbull’s Managing Director and former Q Guild Chairman, Mark Turnbull. Pat had the entire audience spellbound as he shared his knowledge, experience and vision for James Whelan butchers to become a legacy brand. This led to a final Q&A session leaving members truly inspired with numerous anecdotes and pointers to take back to their respective businesses.
Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager said: “The Smithfield Awards serve as a platform to recognise the very best in UK craft butchery, helping to elevate standards and inspire product innovation. They are the meat trade’s foremost and most rigorous product evaluation and achieving a Smithfield award is a fantastic endorsement.
“The standard of entries this year was extremely high so being crowned best in class for their Venison Wellington alongside three additional gold awards is an outstanding achievement for Turnbull’s.”
Alex Daley from Turnbull’s said:”We’re absolutely delighted to win this award. We took a lot of time developing this product using venison fillet with red wine and shallot along with our homemade chicken liver pate, which is then wrapped in pastry.”
Situated in the heart of rural Northumberland, Turnbull’s of Alnwick are a sixth generation family butchers, established in 1880 by Roger Turnbull. The business first traded on Clayport Street, Alnwick, not far from the current day premises they occupy. Turnbull’s have become the must-visit home of Northumbrian Food with the creation of a flagship Food Hall on the edge of town, which opened in December 2019. The modern, state-of the art Food Hall encompasses a Traditional Butchers as well as an indulgent selection of seasonal vegetables, award-winning pies and salads, hot and cold food-to go and much more. The Food Hall also showcases the best Northumbrian Produce from an abundance of local suppliers. www.turnbullsfood.co.uk