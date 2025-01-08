Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick-based company Alncom has made a price promise that it will never increase broadband fees during contract.

Householders have been warned by several companies to expect higher broadband bills from April.

Telecom firms are being banned by Ofcom from linking mid-contract price rises to inflation - instead, customers must be told how much their bills will increase by. This will officially come into force from January 17.

Under the old rules, broadband and mobile companies were allowed to increase prices mid-contract every April in line with inflation, plus up to 3.9% extra on top.

Broadband firm Alncom. Picture: Alncom

But Alncom managing director Stephen Pinchen said; “We live and work across Northumberland, so we care a great deal about our local community.

"To some people these price rises can have a real impact on their family budget, so we’ve developed our price promise, to never raise broadband fees in contract.

"The feedback has been tremendous and we will continue to support our local community.”