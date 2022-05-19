Alnwick Bowling Club calls for new members as sponsorship deal agreed with The Running Fox

The Running Fox is sponsoring Alnwick Bowling Club.

The Running Fox has outlets in nearby Shilbottle, Longhoughton, Felton and Longframlington.

A bowling club spokesman said: “We feel that the relationship is ideal as the four artisan cafés, all under the same name, are placed in and around the close proximity of Alnwick town.”

Kris Blackburn, owner of The Running Fox, has already shown her generosity by supplying the catering for a visiting bowling club from Cowdenbeath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is on the lookout for new members and would welcome all ages and abilities.

A coffee morning is being held in the clubhouse on Dispensary Street on Saturday, May 28 from 10am which will provide the opportunity to give it a go.

Anyone interested can email [email protected] for further information.