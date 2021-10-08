Alnwick beauty salon wins regional award after visit from mystery shopper
An Alnwick beauty salon has beaten off stiff competition to win a regional award.
The Powder Room, on Market Place, won ‘best salon in the north’ at the Tyne and Wear Business Awards, part of England’s Business Awards.
Owner Leonie Airlie said: “We’re over the moon to have won, especially for a small salon like ours in little Alnwick.
"It came as such a shock to win. I really hadn’t expected to have to get up and make a speech!”
She said it was particularly pleasing to find out that a mystery shopper had visited the salon after it was nominated.
"That makes it all the better, knowing that we were picked after someone came in and had a treatment,” said Leonie.
She thanked her mum, Hellen Cole-Joyce, former employee Sally Larkin and new employee Georgia Robinson for their efforts in securing the award.
The event was held at the Crown Plaza in Newcastle.