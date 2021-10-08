Alnwick beauty salon wins regional award after visit from mystery shopper

The Powder Room team celebrating their award win.

The Powder Room, on Market Place, won ‘best salon in the north’ at the Tyne and Wear Business Awards, part of England’s Business Awards.

Owner Leonie Airlie said: “We’re over the moon to have won, especially for a small salon like ours in little Alnwick.

"It came as such a shock to win. I really hadn’t expected to have to get up and make a speech!”

She said it was particularly pleasing to find out that a mystery shopper had visited the salon after it was nominated.

"That makes it all the better, knowing that we were picked after someone came in and had a treatment,” said Leonie.

She thanked her mum, Hellen Cole-Joyce, former employee Sally Larkin and new employee Georgia Robinson for their efforts in securing the award.

The event was held at the Crown Plaza in Newcastle.